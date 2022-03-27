When Should You Buy Pushpay Holdings Limited (NZSE:PPH)?

While Pushpay Holdings Limited (NZSE:PPH) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NZSE over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Pushpay Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Pushpay Holdings worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 24.5x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 28.45x, which means if you buy Pushpay Holdings today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Pushpay Holdings should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Pushpay Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Pushpay Holdings?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 28% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Pushpay Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? PPH’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at PPH? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PPH, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for PPH, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

