Should You Buy QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase QUALCOMM's shares before the 1st of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 23rd of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.68 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.72 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, QUALCOMM stock has a trailing yield of around 1.9% on the current share price of $144.85. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see QUALCOMM paying out a modest 32% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It distributed 32% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that QUALCOMM's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see QUALCOMM's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 20% per annum for the past five years. QUALCOMM is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, QUALCOMM has increased its dividend at approximately 14% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

Has QUALCOMM got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? QUALCOMM has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. QUALCOMM looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

So while QUALCOMM looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for QUALCOMM and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

