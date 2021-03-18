Should You Buy Quantumscape Corp (QS) Stock Before It’s Too Late?

Baron Opportunity Fund recently published its fourth-quarter commentary – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Baron Opportunity Fund returned 23.02% (institutional shares). In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 Index was up 12.15%, while the Russell 3000 Growth Index was up 12.41%. You should check out Baron’s top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of 2021.

In the Q4 2020 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Quantumscape Corp (NYSE:QS) is one of them. Quantumscape Corp (NYSE:QS) produces solid state lithium metal batteries for electric cars. In the last three months, Quantumscape Corp (NYSE:QS) stock lost 13.9% and on March 17th it had a closing price of $59.88. Here is what the fund said:

"QuantumScape Corporation is developing solid-state battery technology for electric vehicles designed to improve key aspects of the battery, including safety, charging times, energy density, and cost. We believe the company’s existing material development and manufacturing techniques can help overcome solid state technological and commercialization hurdles. During the quarter, we participated in the merger between QuantumScape and SPAC Kensington Capital. Shares have since appreciated, driven by investor excitement for the growth opportunities the company may capture with its innovative battery technology."

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.