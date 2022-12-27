When Should You Buy Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)?

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Quest Diagnostics’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Quest Diagnostics Worth?

Good news, investors! Quest Diagnostics is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 14.47x is currently well-below the industry average of 21.39x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that Quest Diagnostics’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Quest Diagnostics generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -1.8% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Quest Diagnostics. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although DGX is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to DGX, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DGX for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example - Quest Diagnostics has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

