When Should You Buy Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

While Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$107 and falling to the lows of US$87.14. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Ralph Lauren's current trading price of US$94.10 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Ralph Lauren’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Ralph Lauren Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 11.41x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 10.64x, which means if you buy Ralph Lauren today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe Ralph Lauren should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Ralph Lauren’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Ralph Lauren?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Ralph Lauren's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 22%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in RL’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at RL? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on RL, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for RL, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Ralph Lauren, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Ralph Lauren and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Ralph Lauren, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

