Which Buy-Rated Dividend Stocks Offer Most Upside?

TipRanks
·5 min read

It's been a turbulent start to 2022, with the tech-focused stock market rout broadening across other sectors. Even some of the top Buy-rated dividend stocks haven't been able to escape the first half unscathed. As the broader market attempts to find its footing on the back of a tamer-than-expected April inflation result, many blue-chip dividend players look ripe for picking up here. As their share prices slipped, their yields increased by a proportional amount.

Though it's impossible to tell what the future holds, it's hard to pass up the value to be had at today's levels. In this piece, we used TipRanks' Comparison Tool to evaluate three Wall-Street-favored dividend stocks with yields of at least 3%.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Restaurant Brands International is a quick-serve restaurant firm that owns Burger King, Canadian bakeshop Tim Hortons, Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen, and Firehouse Subs. The four brands provide the firm with a compelling growth runway in the fast-food industry with minimal overlap. With coffee & donuts, burgers, fried chicken, and submarine sandwiches, the company has a wide offering to meet the different tastes of consumers.

Though the balance sheet was weighed down by debt in the past, management is not ready to pull the brakes on acquisitions. The company has an eye open for potential acquisition opportunities within the space. Undoubtedly, a pizza chain would make a lot of sense since it's a food category that Restaurant Brands lacks. In any case, the company has a lot of work to do to grow sales and profits across its current brands.

Overall, fast-food stocks tend to do better than the rest during times of recession. As QSR looks to invest in areas it's lacking, the risk/reward seems decent for income seekers, with shares trading at 19.0 times trailing earnings and 3.9 times sales. Furthermore, the 4.11% dividend yield makes the stock attractive as we head into a period of slowing economic growth.

Amongst Street analysts, opinions are currently split on whether QSR is a good investment, although the bulls are edging ahead. With 8 Buys and Holds, each, and 2 Sells, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. More decisively, the $63.18 average price target suggests gains of 20% in the year ahead. (See QSR stock forecast on TipRanks)

Crown Castle International (CCI)

With interest rates rising, firms with substantial capital expenditures are bound to get dinged. Crown Castle International, which invests heavily in tower and small cell infrastructure, is a great way to bet on the future of 5G wireless technology. Investing to improve telecom tech will not come cheap, but America needs faster speeds, better coverage, and reliability. With a 3.04% yield, CCI is a nice way to get income and capital gains.

The $84 billion company has a low correlation to the S&P 500, with a 0.54 beta. However, the price of admission is quite steep, given the defensive nature of the firm and its proven ability to generate stable operating cash flows. The stock trades at 57.5 times trailing earnings and 12.7 times sales — that's expensive.

Turning now to the Street, it appears that analysts are bullish. With 6 Buys and no Holds and Sells, the consensus rating comes in as a Strong Buy. In addition, the $210 average price target puts the upside at ~11%. (See CCI stock forecast on TipRanks)

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer is a biopharmaceutical company that had a bright spotlight shined on it when it was the first to unveil a COVID-19 vaccine. Comirnaty, Pfizer's vaccine, is an innovation that we'll not be quick to forget.

Though the U.S. has been open for months, with concern moving from COVID-19 to Monkeypox and its potential to cause a pandemic, it seems unlikely that COVID-19 will be eliminated. Booster shots and oral treatments (with Pfizer's Paxlovid) may have more staying power than initially expected.

At this juncture, it's hard to tell when the COVID-19 pandemic will be over. It may not exactly end in the near future, and if that's the case, Pfizer's COVID-19 business could continue to produce ample amounts of cash flow.

Beyond COVID-19, Pfizer has a drug pipeline full of promising potential and other drugs capable of generating substantial cash flow.

A few weeks ago, Pfizer announced its acquisition of Biohaven in a deal worth $11.6 billion. The firm's impressive migraine portfolio could be a massive boon to Pfizer's bottom line. Indeed, it will be interesting to see how the firm performs in the hands of Pfizer.

Like it or not, Pfizer is an incredibly innovative company with expertise in mRNA technology, among other exciting areas of biotechnology. At writing, the stock trades at a ridiculously low 12.2 times trailing earnings and 3.3 times sales. The dividend yield is 3%.

Turning to Wall Street, analysts are bullish, with the average Pfizer price target of $59.15, implying 11.52% upside from current levels. (See PFE stock forecast on TipRanks)

Conclusion

There are many great high-yield blue chips out there. Restaurant Brands, Crown Castle, and Pfizer are just three that look enticing here. Wall Street expects the most from Restaurant Brands, with 23.4% in year-ahead upside potential.

Read full Disclosure.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 9 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Hari Hariharan’s NWI Management

    In this article, we discuss 9 dividend stocks to buy according to Hari Hariharan’s NWI Management. You can skip our detailed analysis of Hariharan’s investment strategy and his hedge fund’s past performance, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Hari Hariharan’s NWI Management. Hari Hariharan is an Indian investment banker […]

  • Got $5,000? Buy These 2 High-Growth Stocks Before They Soar

    Let's look at two beaten-down stocks worth investing in today: Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) and Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y). The most successful companies offer products or services that make life easier for their customers, and Veeva Systems does precisely that. Multibillion-dollar companies like to save money, too, and that's why Veeva Systems' services are so essential to the everyday operations of many of the most prominent players in life sciences, including pharmaceutical and biotech giants such as Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, and more.

  • Amazon leases retail space at Harbor Steps in downtown Seattle

    Amazon is putting a new shop in downtown Seattle, but has remained mum on details. The company has recently trimmed its physical store footprint.

  • Here's Why I Bought This Unloved High-Yield Stock

    I just added Unilever to my portfolio, even though it is out of favor today. Here's what pushed me to take the plunge.

  • Altria Group (NYSE:MO) shareholders have endured a 0.8% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

    In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market...

  • Senator Sherrod Brown Asks Wells Fargo To Right Past Wrongs

    Sen. Sherrod Brown, Chair of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, has asked Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) to stop its mismanagement practices. In an open letter to CEO Charles Scharf, the senator urged the company to right past wrongs. "Recent revelations of racial disparities in mortgage lending, fake job interviews for minority and female candidates, and anti-money laundering violations are troubling as Wells Fargo, unfortunately, continues to demonstrate its inability t

  • Amazon Stock Extends Gains Into 20-For-1 Split Slated For Friday

    Amazon shares moved higher Wednesday, potentially extending their recent winning streak to a sixth consecutive session, ahead of an end-of-week stock split for the world's biggest online retailer. Amazon said shareholders approved the 20-for-1 split, which was first made public in March, in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing last Friday. Amazon said shareholders of record on May 24 will receive 19 extra shares of the group for each one held.

  • Is Verizon Stock A Buy Or Sell? 5G Ramp Up Key To Revenue Growth

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will revenue growth reaccelerate from new 5G-driven consumer, business products and services?

  • Is Senior Housing a Good Investment Right Now?

    The last two years have been extremely hard on senior housing. The shared living arrangements and close proximity of residents and workers within senior housing communities put the elderly residents -- who are most at risk of illness or death from COVID-19 -- in a vulnerable position. Occupancy levels in senior housing facilities across the nation fell from 88% at the end of 2019 to 74% by the end of 2020.

  • Citi Says Triple-Digit Oil Should Be Near $70 as Recession Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Demand for oil and refined products is falling as the economy starts bracing for a recession, said Ed Morse, Citigroup Inc.’s global head of commodity research.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to Borrow

  • Energy the lone sector rising, with ConocoPhillips stock at a record and Exxon Mobil at 8-year high

    Energy was the only one of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors to be gaining ground Wednesday, as rallies in crude oil and natural gas futures offset concerns over the start of the Federal Reserve's move to reduce liquidity in the marketplace. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF climbed 1.5% toward an eight-year high, with all 21 equity components trading higher. Among the biggest gainers, shares of ConocoPhillips hiked up 3.8% into record territory, Baker Hughes Co. ran up 3.6% toward a six-week high, D

  • Top Utilities Stocks for June 2022

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for June 2022.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: Covid Lockdowns End

    Here are June's best Chinese stocks to buy and watch as China eases Covid lockdowns and offers new EV subsidies. Regulatory relief hopes also are rising.

  • This Rock-Solid Dividend Aristocrat Hasn't Been This Cheap Since 2019: Is It a Buy?

    Investors have had a lot to deal with in the past year. S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) is a perfect example of this. Despite a strong competitive advantage and high profit margins, the financial services company finds its stock down 25% year to date -- giving you a chance to buy it at a value not seen in years.

  • Social Security Schedule: When June 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent

    In April, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose 0.3% and the all items index increased 8.3% over the last 12 months. Rising inflation has pushed the Social Security...

  • Real estate is still hot — so how can I take advantage of the rate-hike worries? These 3 REITs let you invest in high-quality property without millions of dollars

    Nail down a stable passive income stream — right now.

  • 3 Underrated Dividend Stocks You Won't Want to Overlook

    Most investors focus on a stock's yield when it comes to dividends. Companies that merely maintained their dividend delivered an average total return of 7.08% from 1973 to 2021, according to data from Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. On the other hand, dividend growers produced an average total return of 10.68%.

  • Alphabet (GOOGL) Boosts Focus on India With Latest Investment

    Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google invests in ShareChat as part of its focus to gain from the booming short video app market of India.

  • Morgan Stanley Says US Stock Rally Has Limited Upside

    (Bloomberg) -- The relief rally in US equities has limited scope to go much further as risks to growth remain prevalent, according to Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is Off“Last

  • J.P. Morgan Sees an ‘Attractive Entry Point’ in These 2 Stocks

    Did markets hit a turning point? The past couple of months brought us a seven-week losing streak in stocks, the longest such streak in over a decade, but the week before the Memorial Day holiday weekend saw strong gains. The S&P 500 wiped out its May losses. Post-holiday trading shows that some of these gains are continuing. If so, then it makes this the ideal time to ‘buy the dip,’ to get in while stocks remain at low cost, with attractive entry points. That’s the view from investment firm JPMo