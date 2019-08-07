Before You Buy Red River Resources Limited (ASX:RVR), Consider Its Volatility

If you own shares in Red River Resources Limited (ASX:RVR) then it's worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk', beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What we can learn from RVR's beta value

Given that it has a beta of 1.38, we can surmise that the Red River Resources share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If this beta value holds true in the future, Red River Resources shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see Red River Resources's revenue and earnings in the image below.

ASX:RVR Income Statement, August 7th 2019 More

Could RVR's size cause it to be more volatile?

With a market capitalisation of AU$81m, Red River Resources is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. It has a relatively high beta, suggesting it is fairly actively traded for a company of its size. Because it takes less capital to move the share price of a small company like this, when a stock this size is actively traded it is quite often more sensitive to market volatility than similar large companies.

What this means for you:

Since Red River Resources has a reasonably high beta, it's worth considering why it is so heavily influenced by broader market sentiment. For example, it might be a high growth stock or have a lot of operating leverage in its business model. In order to fully understand whether RVR is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Red River Resources’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

