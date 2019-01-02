Should You Buy Reliance Home Finance Limited (NSE:RELHOME) For Its Dividend?

A sizeable part of portfolio returns can be produced by dividend stocks due to their contribution to compounding returns in the long run. Reliance Home Finance Limited (NSE:RELHOME) has started paying a dividend to shareholders. It currently trades on a yield of 2.5%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Reliance Home Finance in more detail.

5 checks you should do on a dividend stock

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

How well does Reliance Home Finance fit our criteria?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 22%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. The reality is that it is too early to consider Reliance Home Finance as a dividend investment. It has only been paying out dividend for the past one year. Generally, the rule of thumb for determining whether a stock is a reliable dividend payer is that it should be consistently paying dividends for the past 10 years or more. Clearly there’s a long road ahead before we can ascertain whether RELHOME one as a stable dividend player.

In terms of its peers, Reliance Home Finance generates a yield of 2.5%, which is high for Consumer Finance stocks.

Next Steps:

If you are building an income portfolio, then Reliance Home Finance is a complicated choice since it has some positive aspects as well as negative ones. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. I’ve put together three relevant aspects you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for RELHOME’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for RELHOME’s outlook. Valuation: What is RELHOME worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether RELHOME is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

