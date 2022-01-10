When Should You Buy Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited (ASX:RWC)?

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited (ASX:RWC), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the ASX. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Reliance Worldwide’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Reliance Worldwide still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 11% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Reliance Worldwide today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth A$6.98, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Reliance Worldwide’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Reliance Worldwide look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 42% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Reliance Worldwide. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in RWC’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RWC, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Reliance Worldwide you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Reliance Worldwide, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

