Buy this renewable fund’s clean and well-covered 7pc dividend

Rising interest rates and volatile power prices have hurt clean energy funds but annual results from The Renewables Infrastructure Group yesterday demonstrate their sell-off has gone too far and the shares look attractive.

The company, known by its ticker TRIG, is one of the largest London-listed largest renewable energy funds with £3.5bn invested in wind, solar and battery storage assets in the UK, Ireland, France, Spain and the Nordics.

Managed by InfraRed Capital Partners, TRIG’s generating capacity of over 2.8 gigawatts (GW) can power 1.9 million homes and avoid 2.3 million tonnes of carbon emissions a year. This makes it appealing for investors worried about climate change, although being green hasn’t been easy in the past two years.

TRIG’s market value has fallen to £2.5bn as the shares have tumbled to 101.6p from a peak of 145p in September 2022 when energy prices soared after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

At its height TRIG stood at a 9pc premium over net asset value (NAV) but the shares have de-rated to a 20pc below NAV of 127.7p as investors have turned to UK government bonds, or gilts, for reliable income.

InfraRed’s Richard Crawford and Minesh Shah and TRIG’s operation managers at Renewable Energy Systems (RES) had to work hard to deal with rising finance costs, technical challenges and lower-than-expected wind generation.

Yet despite the difficulties, which knocked 6.9p off NAV per share and saw earnings drop £67m, or 10pc, to £610m, TRIG’s quarterly dividends rose 5pc to 7.18p per share, comfortably covered 1.6 times by revenues.

TRIG lifted this year’s dividend target by 4pc – the rate of inflation it sees across its markets – to 7.47p per share. That puts the shares on a 7.4pc yield, which is good against long-term gilt yields of 4.6pc but in line with its 11 peers.

Power prices are expected to fall as Europe ramps up gas storage in response to the threat from Russia and weak economic growth reduces demand, so it was reassuring to see over half of TRIG’s forecast revenues for the next 10 years are linked to inflation.

There was good news on borrowing, with TRIG’s expensive, floating rate overdraft set to shrink from £364m to £150m this year as the managers sell assets to generate cash. Encouragingly, the preliminary offers TRIG has received are either at or above their latest valuation, which suggests the current discount is too wide.

Like many renewable energy funds, TRIG is highly geared but expects its proportion of debt to steadily fall from 37pc to 23pc by 2030 as it repays loans with cash from zero-carbon power sales.

TRIG isn’t just an income fund. It invests for growth and this month bought battery storage developer Fig Power for £20m giving it a 400MW pipeline of projects to either build or sell on.

Encouragingly, TRIG says it can fund its entire 1GW development pipeline from cash without raising money from shareholders.



There was disappointing news with Crawford, the lead fund manager since flotation in 2013, announcing his retirement. Shah, his deputy for the past four years, will take charge in July. Peel Hunt analyst Markuz Jaffe said his departure was a ‘shame’ but took comfort in the big team behind Shah.

Normally a change in fund manager would have Questor hold off making a “buy” recommendation, but we are reassured by Liberum’s Alex O’Hanlon saying TRIG’s strong balance sheet, diverse portfolio and dividend cover mean it is “one of the best-placed” renewable funds to re-rate this year, while Numis’ Colette Ord described the discount as “excessive”.

Questor says: buy

Ticker: TRIG

Update: No vote at Smithson

Update: No vote at Smithson

Smithson, the £2.2bn global mid-cap equities investment trust run by Terry Smith’s firm Fundsmith, is in trouble with shareholders after declining to hold a continuation vote at the annual general meeting in April.



In its 2018 launch prospectus, Smithson, which Questor rated a “hold” last October, promised to consider offering shareholders a vote on whether the fund should continue if its shares traded at an average of more than 10pc below asset value in a financial year.

The latest annual report confirmed Smithson stood at an average 10.7pc discount last year.

Despite this the chair, Diana Dyer Bartlett, said a vote would not be held as the discount had been narrower than rivals and its performance improved. After a challenging 2022, which saw the shares plunge 35pc, fund manager Simon Barnard achieved an underlying return of 13.3pc in 2023, 4pc ahead of its benchmark.

Capital Gearing Trust manager Peter Spiller, who holds Smithson, said he was “horrified” at the lack of shareholder democracy and would vote against the chair’s re-election. Broker Deutsche Numis described it as an “own goal”.

Questor says:

Ticker:

Share price at close:

