Should You Buy Revenio Group Oyj (HEL:REG1V) For Its Dividend?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Dividends play an important role in compounding returns in the long run and end up forming a sizeable part of investment returns. Historically, Revenio Group Oyj (HEL:REG1V) has been paying a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 1.7%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Revenio Group Oyj should have a place in your portfolio.

View our latest analysis for Revenio Group Oyj

5 questions to ask before buying a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is its annual yield among the top 25% of dividend-paying companies?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

HLSE:REG1V Historical Dividend Yield February 4th 19 More

Does Revenio Group Oyj pass our checks?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 81%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a payout ratio of 82% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of 2.8%. Moreover, EPS should increase to €0.42.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. Dividend payments from Revenio Group Oyj have been volatile in the past 10 years, with some years experiencing significant drops of over 25%. This means that dividend hunters should probably steer clear of the stock, at least for now until the track record improves.

Compared to its peers, Revenio Group Oyj generates a yield of 1.7%, which is high for Medical Equipment stocks but still below the low risk savings rate.

Next Steps:

After digging a little deeper into Revenio Group Oyj’s yield, it’s easy to see why you should be cautious investing in the company just for the dividend. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. Below, I’ve compiled three relevant factors you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for REG1V’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for REG1V’s outlook. Valuation: What is REG1V worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether REG1V is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



