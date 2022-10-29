Buy Rocketize To Gain Access To a More Versatile Ecosystem Than Bitcoin and Chainlink

Bitcoin (BTC) has become one of the most influential names in the crypto space. It is safe to say the crypto space revolves around Bitcoin (BTC) as it has many adopters and is regarded as the Top Cryptocurrency, ranking above others. Many crypto projects are created hoping to reach the heights Bitcoin (BTC) has soared.

Bitcoin (BTC) grew in popularity and adoption because it was the first cryptocurrency to be created. This opened a new door for users to operate their transactions. This system has brought an influx of users, and the number keeps increasing.

However, Bitcoin (BTC) faces several issues that make it less favourable. This includes scaling issues and utility issues. Bitcoin (BTC) is only used as a payment system to pay for purchases and perform a few other transactions. These transactions are slower and more expensive than other cryptos today.

Although still a giant in the crypto market, the urge for a better coin was on the rise. Chainlink (LINK) entered into the picture. It is built on the Ethereum Blockchain, connecting with payment systems and data sources. It aims to power the DeFi system, allowing cross-chain communication among protocols.

Chainlink (LINK) was created as a utility project; however, it still lacks utility, at least for now. Its token, LINK, is not used in any way because its staking platform is not yet live. It would be pretty speculative to be a part of its system. Its success depends on its utility – its features.

The crypto world has evolved from having big names alone to what the project is willing to provide its customers. Rocketize (JATO) aims to give a befitting system, solving its users’ issues and providing other features to partake in.

Rocketize Offering A Diverse Ecosystem Than Bitcoin and Chainlink

One of the features that will propel Rocketize (JATO) to the top is its community. Rocketize (JATO) has a strong community called the Atomic Nation. This community is focused on the growth of Rocketize’s ecosystem, pioneering projects, programs, and decisions. In a space like the crypto market, communities are essential.

Atomic Nation has all hands on deck to produce a flourishing ecosystem. First, it’s taking Rocketize (JATO) off its roots by venturing into the NFT marketplace. Rocketize (JATO) will provide a platform to mint and store NFT collectibles and space to support its meme trading cards. This platform is called ROCKMint.

Like Bitcoin and Chainlink, Rocketize (JATO) has uses in performing transactions among cryptocurrencies on other blockchains. It builders bridges with other blockchains to enable swapping among these coins. To top it off, Rocketize (JATO) was built on the Binance Smart Chain, which simultaneously solves scaling issues.

The Atomic Nation does not aim to improve its ecosystem alone. They are working on a crowdfunding mechanism to help content creators, creatives, developers, and new businesses. This will act as a support mechanism to encourage them to create more. This is why its NFT project and transaction apps have spun into action.

As a meme coin, Rocketize (JATO) is blessed with popularity. Its popularity has increased in online communities as memes are produced in different forms of content. This will lead to crypto adoption as more people will buy into its vision.

How To Buy JATO Token

You can join in on its ongoing presale by performing the following:

Visit its main website at rocketize.io Navigate through its site and click on the Enter Presale Button A form will appear displaying the list of information to provide. Fill it all Connect your wallet and purchase JATO tokens of your choice

There are cool bonuses to enjoy as you enter its presale. You earn a referral bonus after you invite your friend(s) to buy. You get $40 on each $100 spent. You also make 60% if you purchase JATO tokens within 30 minutes after registration.

Conclusion

Rocketize (JATO) is not a regular meme coin as it performs both features of Bitcoin and Chainlink and even more.

