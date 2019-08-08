Before You Buy Rosedale Hotel Holdings Limited (HKG:1189), Consider Its Volatility

If you're interested in Rosedale Hotel Holdings Limited (HKG:1189), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock's exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it's worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What 1189's beta value tells investors

Given that it has a beta of 1.19, we can surmise that the Rosedale Hotel Holdings share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). Based on this history, investors should be aware that Rosedale Hotel Holdings are likely to rise strongly in times of greed, but sell off in times of fear. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether Rosedale Hotel Holdings is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

Could 1189's size cause it to be more volatile?

With a market capitalisation of HK$191m, Rosedale Hotel Holdings is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. Relatively few investors can influence the price of a smaller company, compared to a large company. This could explain the high beta value, in this case.

What this means for you:

Since Rosedale Hotel Holdings tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it's going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. In order to fully understand whether 1189 is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Rosedale Hotel Holdings’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

