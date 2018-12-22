Should You Buy Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY)?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 700 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in these filings, which are based on their September 30 holdings, data that is available nowhere else. Should you consider Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) for your portfolio? We'll look to this invaluable collective wisdom for the answer.

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has seen an increase in activity from the world's largest hedge funds of late. Our calculations also showed that RYAAY isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices.

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 44% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards RYAAY over the last 13 quarters. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

According to Insider Monkey's hedge fund database, Jim Simons's Renaissance Technologies has the biggest position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY), worth close to $264.6 million, accounting for 0.3% of its total 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Michael Moriarty of Teewinot Capital Advisers, with a $18.6 million position; 6% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Other hedge funds and institutional investors with similar optimism include Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group, Julian Robertson's Tiger Management and James Woodson Davis's Woodson Capital Management.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, specific money managers have been driving this bullishness. Citadel Investment Group, managed by Ken Griffin, assembled the most outsized position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY). Citadel Investment Group had $10.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Paul Marshall and Ian Wace's Marshall Wace LLP also initiated a $1.6 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new RYAAY positions are David Costen Haley's HBK Investments, Matthew Hulsizer's PEAK6 Capital Management, and Gavin Saitowitz and Cisco J. del Valle's Springbok Capital.