When Should You Buy Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)?

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Sally Beauty Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Sally Beauty Holdings Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 5.38x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 5.98x, which means if you buy Sally Beauty Holdings today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Sally Beauty Holdings should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Sally Beauty Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Sally Beauty Holdings generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Sally Beauty Holdings, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 1.4%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SBH’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SBH? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SBH, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Sally Beauty Holdings, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Sally Beauty Holdings has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

If you are no longer interested in Sally Beauty Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

