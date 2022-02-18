Should You Buy Santos Limited (ASX:STO) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Santos Limited (ASX:STO) is about to go ex-dividend in just day or so. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Santos investors that purchase the stock on or after the 21st of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 24th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.085 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.17 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Santos has a trailing yield of 3.4% on the current share price of A$7. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Santos can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Check out our latest analysis for Santos

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Santos paying out a modest 45% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 19% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Santos's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Santos's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 40% per annum for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Santos's dividend payments per share have declined at 7.6% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

To Sum It Up

Has Santos got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's great that Santos is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. Santos looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while Santos has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Santos (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

