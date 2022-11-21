When Should You Buy SATS Ltd. (SGX:S58)?

SATS Ltd. (SGX:S58), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the SGX over the last few months, increasing to S$4.21 at one point, and dropping to the lows of S$2.54. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether SATS' current trading price of S$2.69 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at SATS’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is SATS Worth?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 20%, trading at S$2.69 compared to my intrinsic value of SGD2.24. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since SATS’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will SATS generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by 72% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for SATS. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in S58’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe S58 should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on S58 for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for S58, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Since timing is quite important when it comes to individual stock picking, it's worth taking a look at what those latest analysts forecasts are.

If you are no longer interested in SATS, you can use our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

