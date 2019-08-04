Should You Buy SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days?

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 8th of August will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of August.

SB Financial Group's next dividend payment will be US$0.09 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.36 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, SB Financial Group has a trailing yield of approximately 2.2% on its current stock price of $16.6. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether SB Financial Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Check out our latest analysis for SB Financial Group

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. SB Financial Group is paying out just 22% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Click here to see how much of its profit SB Financial Group paid out over the last 12 months.

NasdaqCM:SBFG Historical Dividend Yield, August 4th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see SB Financial Group earnings per share are up 7.5% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. SB Financial Group's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were ten years ago.

The Bottom Line

Is SB Financial Group worth buying for its dividend? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. Overall, SB Financial Group looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

Want to learn more about SB Financial Group? Here's a visualisation of its historical rate of revenue and earnings growth.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.