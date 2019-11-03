Before You Buy Seahawk Ventures Inc. (FRA:7SR), Consider Its Volatility

Anyone researching Seahawk Ventures Inc. (FRA:7SR) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk' in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What does 7SR's beta value mean to investors?

Given that it has a beta of 1.60, we can surmise that the Seahawk Ventures share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). Based on this history, investors should be aware that Seahawk Ventures are likely to rise strongly in times of greed, but sell off in times of fear. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether Seahawk Ventures is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

Does 7SR's size influence the expected beta?

Seahawk Ventures is a noticeably small company, with a market capitalisation of €6.0m. Most companies this size are not always actively traded. It has a relatively high beta, suggesting it is fairly actively traded for a company of its size. Because it takes less capital to move the share price of a small company like this, when a stock this size is actively traded it is quite often more sensitive to market volatility than similar large companies.

What this means for you:

Beta only tells us that the Seahawk Ventures share price is sensitive to broader market movements. This could indicate that it is a high growth company, or is heavily influenced by sentiment because it is speculative. Alternatively, it could have operating leverage in its business model. Ultimately, beta is an interesting metric, but there's plenty more to learn. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it's well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as Seahawk Ventures’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

