‘Buy-sell-trade party’: ThriftCon is coming to Charlotte to share sustainable fashion

Longing for a nostalgic trip to the flea market and more sustainable clothing options? You’re in luck because ThriftCon, a market with over 150 vintage clothing and collectible vendors, will make its way to Charlotte for the first time ever on Dec. 3.

Whether you’re in a ‘70s groove or a Y2K mood, at this “buy-sell-trade party,” you’ll have the option of buying secondhand and vintage clothing with some pieces starting at just $1 and typically ranging from $10 to $50.

ThriftCon, which was founded in 2019 by co-founders Mars Conte, David Bywater and Ken Meade, was first hosted exclusively in Denver, Colorado. The convention, which now travels all over the country, intends to bring the secondhand lifestyle to mainstream audiences with the mission of encouraging “a more sustainable way of life through vintage clothing and collectibles, showing people firsthand what living secondhand can do.”

ThriftCon, which has previously visited cities like Atlanta, Houston and Las Vegas, will feature vendors like VintageZac, Rare Vntg and Noughties Market CLT.

Noughties Market CLT, which you may be familiar with from its previous pop-ups at Heist Brewery, will participate in ThriftCon.

And if you’re already in the giving spirit, ThriftCon will also feature a clothing drive, all of which will not be sold, but donated to Goodwill.

Location: The Park Expo & Conference Center, 800 Briar Creek Rd, Charlotte, NC 28205

When: Sunday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: Tickets are $12 via ThriftCon’s website and $20 at the door. Kids under 13 get in for free. Early entry tickets (starting at 9 a.m.) are also available online for $30.

Instagram: @thrift_con