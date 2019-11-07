Should You Buy Signify N.V. (AMS:LIGHT) For Its Dividend?

Could Signify N.V. (AMS:LIGHT) be an attractive dividend share to own for the long haul? Investors are often drawn to strong companies with the idea of reinvesting the dividends. If you are hoping to live on the income from dividends, it's important to be a lot more stringent with your investments than the average punter.

Signify yields a solid 4.7%, although it has only been paying for three years. A 4.7% yield does look good. Could the short payment history hint at future dividend growth? During the year, the company also conducted a buyback equivalent to around 3.8% of its market capitalisation. Some simple research can reduce the risk of buying Signify for its dividend - read on to learn more.

Click the interactive chart for our full dividend analysis

ENXTAM:LIGHT Historical Dividend Yield, November 7th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are usually paid out of company earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. In the last year, Signify paid out 58% of its profit as dividends. This is a fairly normal payout ratio among most businesses. It allows a higher dividend to be paid to shareholders, but does limit the capital retained in the business - which could be good or bad.

We also measure dividends paid against a company's levered free cash flow, to see if enough cash was generated to cover the dividend. Signify's cash payout ratio in the last year was 34%, which suggests dividends were well covered by cash generated by the business. It's positive to see that Signify's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Remember, you can always get a snapshot of Signify's latest financial position, by checking our visualisation of its financial health.

Dividend Volatility

Before buying a stock for its income, we want to see if the dividends have been stable in the past, and if the company has a track record of maintaining its dividend. The dividend has not fluctuated much, but with a relatively short payment history, we can't be sure this is sustainable across a full market cycle. During the past three-year period, the first annual payment was €1.10 in 2016, compared to €1.30 last year. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.7% a year over that time.

Signify has been growing its dividend at a decent rate, and the payments have been stable despite the short payment history. This is a positive start.

Dividend Growth Potential

While dividend payments have been relatively reliable, it would also be nice if earnings per share (EPS) were growing, as this is essential to maintaining the dividend's purchasing power over the long term. Signify has grown its EPS 63% over the past 12 months. It's good to see earnings per share rising, but one year is too short a period to get excited about. Were this trend to continue, we'd be interested. Earnings per share are sharply up, but we wonder if paying out more than half its earnings (leaving less for reinvestment) is an implicit signal that Signify's growth will be slower in the future. Any one year of performance can be misleading for a variety of reasons, so we wouldn't like to form any strong conclusions based on these numbers alone.