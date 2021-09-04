Should You Buy Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Silvercrest Asset Management Group's shares before the 9th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 17th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.17 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.68 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a trailing yield of 4.2% on the current share price of $16.2. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Silvercrest Asset Management Group can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Silvercrest Asset Management Group paid out 64% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Silvercrest Asset Management Group, with earnings per share up 8.6% on average over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past eight years, Silvercrest Asset Management Group has increased its dividend at approximately 4.5% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Silvercrest Asset Management Group? Silvercrest Asset Management Group has been generating some growth in earnings per share while paying out more than half of its earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. We think there are likely better opportunities out there.

However if you're still interested in Silvercrest Asset Management Group as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Silvercrest Asset Management Group. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Silvercrest Asset Management Group that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

