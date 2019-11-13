When Should You Buy Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)?

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI), which is in the media business, and is based in United States, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$49.03 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$37.94. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Sinclair Broadcast Group's current trading price of US$39.31 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Sinclair Broadcast Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Sinclair Broadcast Group worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my relative valuation model. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Sinclair Broadcast Group’s ratio of 17.46x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 13.32x, which means if you buy Sinclair Broadcast Group today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe Sinclair Broadcast Group should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Sinclair Broadcast Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Sinclair Broadcast Group?

NasdaqGS:SBGI Past and Future Earnings, November 13th 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Sinclair Broadcast Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SBGI’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SBGI? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SBGI, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for SBGI, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.