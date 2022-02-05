Should You Buy Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Sirius XM Holdings' shares on or after the 10th of February, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 25th of February.

The upcoming dividend for Sirius XM Holdings will put a total of US$0.27 per share in shareholders' pockets, up from last year's total dividends of US$0.088. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Sirius XM Holdings has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Sirius XM Holdings paid out just 20% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 17% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Sirius XM Holdings's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Sirius XM Holdings's earnings per share have risen 17% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last five years, Sirius XM Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 17% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Sirius XM Holdings for the upcoming dividend? We love that Sirius XM Holdings is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Sirius XM Holdings looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while Sirius XM Holdings has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Sirius XM Holdings (1 is a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

