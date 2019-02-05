Should You Buy SJVN Limited (NSE:SJVN) For Its Dividend?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

A sizeable part of portfolio returns can be produced by dividend stocks due to their contribution to compounding returns in the long run. Historically, SJVN Limited (NSE:SJVN) has paid a dividend to shareholders. It currently yields 8.4%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at SJVN in more detail.

Check out our latest analysis for SJVN

How I analyze a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

NSEI:SJVN Historical Dividend Yield February 5th 19 More

How well does SJVN fit our criteria?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 71%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. Unfortunately, it is really too early to view SJVN as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 9 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

In terms of its peers, SJVN generates a yield of 8.4%, which is high for Electric Utilities stocks.

Next Steps:

If you are building an income portfolio, then SJVN is a complicated choice since it has some positive aspects as well as negative ones. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. Below, I’ve compiled three key factors you should further examine:

Valuation: What is SJVN worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SJVN is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on SJVN’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



