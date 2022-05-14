Should You Buy Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

It looks like Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Sleep Country Canada Holdings investors that purchase the stock on or after the 19th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.21 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$0.86 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Sleep Country Canada Holdings has a trailing yield of approximately 3.1% on its current stock price of CA$27.7. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Sleep Country Canada Holdings can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Sleep Country Canada Holdings paid out a comfortable 29% of its profit last year. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 19% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Sleep Country Canada Holdings's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Sleep Country Canada Holdings's earnings per share have risen 15% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past seven years, Sleep Country Canada Holdings has increased its dividend at approximately 7.5% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Sleep Country Canada Holdings an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's great that Sleep Country Canada Holdings is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. There's a lot to like about Sleep Country Canada Holdings, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while Sleep Country Canada Holdings has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Sleep Country Canada Holdings and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

