Buy Snap Stock Now Down 60% For Long-Term Growth?

Benjamin Rains
·3 min read

Snap Inc. SNAP stock has tumbled 60% from its September records as Apple’s privacy changes hurt its advertising business. Facebook parent Meta faces similar setbacks. But Snap’s fourth quarter report showcased resilience and its outlook remains strong in our mobile entertainment era.

Is it time to buy Snap stock ahead of its first quarter fiscal 2022 financial release due out on Thursday, April 21?

Set to Shrug Off Setbacks?

Snap first warned about the negative impact of Apple’s privacy policies in October. Apple AAPL introduced software changes last spring that require apps to ask users whether they want to be tracked. Meta FB said that Apple’s new privacy settings will cost it more than $10 billion in lost sales in 2022.

Snap is already implementing new solutions to help its advertisers track goals, improve ROI, and more. In the face of the setbacks, Snap posted its first quarter of positive net income in Q4 and its daily active users surged 20% YoY to 319 million.

The company’s appeal and reach, particularly with younger users in the 13- to 34-year-old range, helped it expand its active advertiser count to another all-time last quarter. Snap has attracted these highly sought-after users by continually evolving its social media app that became famous for disappearing photos and videos.

Snap is a well-rounded entertainment platform, full of video content and shows from social media stars, Hollywood celebrities, and brands like the NFL, alongside mobile gaming. Snap also constantly releases various new augmented reality offerings that make it a natural metaverse-style play. And it launched a feature called Spotlight that aims to challenge TikTok.

Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research


Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Else?

Snap averaged 50% revenue growth between 2018 and 2021, with its 64% expansion last year its best as a public firm. Zacks estimates call for its revenue to climb 31% in FY22 and another 47% in 2023 to hit $7.9 billion—vs. just $2.5 billion in 2020.

Snap in 2021 swung from an adjusted loss of -$0.06 a share to +$0.50 per share. The firm’s adjusted FY22 EPS is expected to come in flat YoY and then soar 101% in 2023 to $1.01 per share. And Snap has crushed our quarterly earnings estimates by an average of 257% in the trailing four periods.

Snap is actively growing its user base outside of the U.S., with tons of growth opportunities in less statured markets and regions. The company also has a strong balance sheet, with $4.9 billion in total current assets ($7.5 billion in total) vs. $852 million in current liabilities ($3.7 billion total). And it managed its first full year of positive operating cash flow and free cash flow in 2021.

Bottom Line

Snap, which currently lands a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is still up 183% in the past three years to crush its industry’s 33% growth and FB’s 18%. The stock skyrocketed off its covid lows and still trades 150% higher today compared to two years ago.

The stock went a bit too far too fast, as did many other covid high-flyers, and Apple took a bite out of its growth outlook. Snap shares have tumbled 60% from its records to trade at around $34 per share. The stock’s consensus price target represents 80% upside to its current levels. And Snap’s valuation has also come down to seemingly more reasonable levels.

Snap could thrive in the modern entertainment age and 70% of the brokerage recommendations Zacks has are “Strong Buys,” with nothing below a “Hold.”


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Snap Inc. (SNAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks end the week under pressure, Twitter and Tesla among laggards

    Jared Blikre looks at how markets settled on Thursday and their overall performance this week.&nbsp;

  • How To Apply For SNAP Benefits

    Do you need to apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)? Here's what individuals and families need to know about SNAP eligibility, applying for SNAP and what happens after...

  • Citizen Cope on music streaming: ‘This is a whole new kind of paradigm’

    Clarence Greenwood, Singer & Artist “Citizen Cope”, joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the music industry and streaming trends, income opportunities for musicians shifting away from touring, the blockchain, and integrating music audiences into web3 and crypto.

  • Exclusive: BlackRock plans first China ETF product this year -sources

    BlackRock Inc plans to launch its first product in China's $220 billion onshore exchange-traded fund (ETF) market later this year and has started hiring staff accordingly, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The world's largest money manager, which thrives on the rise of passive investing with 70% of its $10 trillion global portfolio in ETFs and index funds, will be the first wholly owned foreign fund manager to tap the onshore Chinese ETF market. Currently, the U.S. firm manages overseas assets of a handful of China's large state-backed investors such as the country's sovereign wealth fund and national pension fund via offshore units, as all products sold are foreign-domiciled.

  • Warren Buffett Says He Is in Great Health With No Plans to Step Down as Berkshire CEO

    The investor says there could be 40,000 attendees at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting later this month.

  • Why Apple Stock Fell Today

    Coronavirus-related lockdowns in China are placing a kink in global supply chains. It's possible that Apple's COVID-19-related production problems could also impact its iPhone manufacturing operations. Additionally, Apple likely has enough inventory on hand to cover short-term iPhone production issues.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: Covid Lockdowns In Focus

    Chinese regulators hinted they may allow U.S. audits of U.S.-listed China stocks, but Covid lockdowns hit much of the economy.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Here's A Game Plan And 5 Stocks For A Split Market Rally; Tesla Earnings In Focus

    The market rally is weak and divided. Here are five strong stocks and a game plan. Tesla headlines a big week of earnings.

  • Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Gilead Sciences (GILD) closed at $62.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.7% move from the prior day.

  • Top Millennial, Gen Z Stock Picks Shift To Energy Stocks; But Tesla Still No. 1

    Millennials and Gen Z are investing earlier than previous generations. What are their top stock picks? And should you buy them too?

  • Higher interest rates are creating ‘a lot of fear and anticipation’ in the market: Strategist

    Portia Capital Management owner and CFA Michelle Connell sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about market reactions to the Fed's interest rate hike cycle, the semiconductor industry, inflation, and recession indicators.

  • Is Trending Stock AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) a Buy Now?

    AbbVie (ABBV) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 50% From Current Levels

    When it comes to the market’s wild swings, is the glass half empty or half full? Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus is taking the latter view. Despite the volatility that has ruled the market this year, Stoltzfus describes a situation that nevertheless still brings high potential for investors willing to shoulder the risk. He writes: “While conditions are likely to remain somewhat unstable near term we’d expect investable opportunities to surface whenever ‘babies are thrown

  • Elon Musk appeared to threaten Twitter with selling his 9.2% stake in the company if it doesn't accept his audacious $43 billion takeover offer

    On April 4, Musk disclosed he'd bought a stake in Twitter that made him the company's top stockholder. Now he wants to buy the company outright.

  • I'm Buying More of This Stock Before It's Too Late

    My investing strategy is a pretty simple one, and it goes something like this: Assemble a diverse mix of quality stocks with strong growth potential, and leave those stocks alone for many years. It's a strategy I've employed with numerous tech stocks that have enjoyed massive gains over the past decade and change, and it's a strategy I continue to stick with in my quest to continue branching out. This year, I've added a number of REITs, or real estate investment trusts, to my portfolio.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Offer Massive Potential Gains

    Everyone is in the investing game to see strong returns - the bigger, the better. However, the prospect of pocketing huge gains usually comes with a caveat; the potential for higher returns is accompanied by added risk, that is just the natural order of things. For those wishing to venture onto risker paths, penny stocks are one route to go down. These are usually considered equities selling for less than $5, and as such, any small share gains can result in outsized returns. That said, there is

  • Ambani’s Reliance Studying Possible Bid for Walgreens’s Boots Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. is weighing a possible bid for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s international drugstore unit, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine U

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Unbelievably Cheap Right Now

    Here are three growth stocks that are unbelievably cheap right now. As such, it is arguably the most attractively valued cannabis stock on the market right now. For one thing, Ayr's share price has plunged more than 60% since last summer.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2022

    As the second quarter gets underway, the Street’s analysts are reiterating their Top Picks of the year. These are the stocks that are likely to ensure the best returns going forward. Analysts have been analyzing each stock carefully, looking at its past and current performance, its trends on a variety of time frames, management’s plans – the analysts take everything into account. Their recommendations provide valuable direction for building a resilient portfolio. Against this backdrop, we’ve use

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    Another is a play on rising demand for mobile data, which will last for years and years. The final one is an inflation trade. Realty Income (NYSE: O) is one of the classic Dividend Aristocrats, which is an elite group of dividend payers that have a long history of annual dividend hikes.