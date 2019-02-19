Should You Buy SoftTech Engineers Limited (NSE:SOFTTECH) For Its 1.1% Dividend?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Dividends play a key role in compounding returns over time and can form a large part of our portfolio return. Recently, SoftTech Engineers Limited (NSE:SOFTTECH) has started paying dividends to shareholders. Today it yields 1.1%. Let’s dig deeper into whether SoftTech Engineers should have a place in your portfolio.

5 checks you should use to assess a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is its annual yield among the top 25% of dividend-paying companies?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

How does SoftTech Engineers fare?

The company currently pays out 4.9% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. Unfortunately, it is really too early to view SoftTech Engineers as a dividend investment. Last year was the company’s first dividend payment, so it is certainly early days. The standard practice for reliable payers is to look for 10 or so years of track record.

Compared to its peers, SoftTech Engineers generates a yield of 1.1%, which is on the low-side for Software stocks.

Next Steps:

After digging a little deeper into SoftTech Engineers’s yield, it’s easy to see why you should be cautious investing in the company just for the dividend. On the other hand, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still be offering some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. I’ve put together three essential factors you should further examine:

