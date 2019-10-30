When Should You Buy South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB)?

South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB), operating in the financial services industry based in United States, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a well-established company, which tends to be well-covered by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on South State’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is South State still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my relative valuation model. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that South State’s ratio of 15.13x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 12.52x, which means if you buy South State today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that South State should be trading at this level in the long run, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that South State’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will South State generate?

NasdaqGS:SSB Past and Future Earnings, October 30th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of South State, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -1.7%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? SSB seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on SSB, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SSB for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on SSB should the price fluctuate below its true value.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on South State.