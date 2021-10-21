Should You Buy Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Southern Cross Electrical Engineering investors that purchase the stock on or after the 26th of October will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 9th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.04 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$0.04 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Southern Cross Electrical Engineering has a trailing yield of 5.7% on the current share price of A$0.7. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Southern Cross Electrical Engineering

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Southern Cross Electrical Engineering paid out 72% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Southern Cross Electrical Engineering generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 27% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Southern Cross Electrical Engineering's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see how much of its profit Southern Cross Electrical Engineering paid out over the last 12 months.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Southern Cross Electrical Engineering's earnings per share have been growing at 11% a year for the past five years. Southern Cross Electrical Engineering is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past nine years, Southern Cross Electrical Engineering has increased its dividend at approximately 6.6% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has Southern Cross Electrical Engineering got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We like Southern Cross Electrical Engineering's growing earnings per share and the fact that - while its payout ratio is around average - it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

So while Southern Cross Electrical Engineering looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Southern Cross Electrical Engineering you should know about.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

