Should You Buy Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 8th of August in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of August.

Standex International's next dividend payment will be US$0.20 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.80 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Standex International has a trailing yield of 1.2% on the current stock price of $66.5. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Standex International is paying out just 19% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 26% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Standex International's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Standex International earnings per share are up 2.7% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share growth in recent times has not been a standout. Yet there are several ways to grow the dividend, and one of them is simply that the company may choose to pay out more of its earnings as dividends.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. It looks like the Standex International dividends are largely the same as they were ten years ago.

The Bottom Line

Is Standex International worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Standex International is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Standex International is halfway there. There's a lot to like about Standex International, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.