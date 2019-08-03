When Should You Buy Stern Groep N.V. (AMS:STRN)?

Stern Groep N.V. (AMS:STRN), which is in the specialty retail business, and is based in Netherlands, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ENXTAM, rising to highs of €18.95 and falling to the lows of €13.55. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Stern Groep's current trading price of €13.85 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Stern Groep’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Stern Groep?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 13% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Stern Groep today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth €15.86, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Stern Groep’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Stern Groep look like?

ENXTAM:STRN Past and Future Earnings, August 3rd 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In Stern Groep’s case, its earnings over the next year are expected to double, indicating an incredibly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? STRN’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on STRN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Stern Groep. You can find everything you need to know about Stern Groep in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Stern Groep, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.