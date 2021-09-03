When Should You Buy Studio Retail Group plc (LON:STU)?

Simply Wall St

While Studio Retail Group plc (LON:STU) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the LSE over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Studio Retail Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

See our latest analysis for Studio Retail Group

Is Studio Retail Group still cheap?

Great news for investors – Studio Retail Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Studio Retail Group’s ratio of 7.35x is below its peer average of 24.01x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Online Retail industry. What’s more interesting is that, Studio Retail Group’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Studio Retail Group generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Studio Retail Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 58%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since STU is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on STU for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy STU. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Studio Retail Group, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Studio Retail Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Might be Slightly Undervalued (Even Before Improving Its Monetization)

    After posting positive Q2 results, Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) got hit with a 17% decline, as anxiety loomed over the global monthly active user numbers. Since then, the stock remains under the key level of US$60, with the price action looking increasingly bearish. This article will examine the latest developments and the intrinsic value of the company through the discounted cash flow (DCF) model.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pours Money Into 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The market’s legendary investors built their names, and their fortunes, on success, the paths they followed were as varied and interesting as in any human endeavor. And one of the best such stories for market success is that of Israel Englander. Englander is one of the true geniuses at work in the stock markets today. In 1988, with $35 million in seed money, Englander started Millennium Management. In the decades since, Englander had grown his firm into a $50 billion behemoth. In short, when Eng

  • 2 Top Stocks Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market started September with mixed performance from major indexes, as many investors looked forward to employment data due out Friday to give a hint on the future direction of the market. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to climb to another record high, but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was just about unchanged, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) actually gave up ground. The string of high-profile earnings reports continued after the market closed on Wednesday, and some stocks took big hits despite companies offering relatively strong results.

  • Fort Worth-based oilfield servicing company says it may lay off about 1,400 employees

    The largest share of the cuts could come in Bakersfield, California, where about 775 jobs may be lost.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 9% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 9% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 9% Yield. Whether you are an avid investor looking to diversify your portfolio with a range of stocks, […]

  • Lucid Stock is Tanking. The Reason Has Nothing to Do With EV Manufacturing.

    Stock in the electric-vehicle start-up was off 16% in early trading as a lockup on sales by certain big investors expired.

  • China's new stock exchange plans fuel fears of a bourse war

    China's plans to launch a new exchange in Beijing, announced by President Xi Jinping on Thursday, boosted shares in Chinese brokerages but knocked down Shenzhen start-up board ChiNext and shares of Hong Kong's bourse amid fears of rising competition. Although China's securities regulator said the planned Beijing stock exchange is based on the city's existing New Third Board, and complements Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses, some fear a rivalry for listing resources is inevitable.

  • 2 Really Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now

    With the energy sector handsomely outperforming the broader market this year as oil prices rebounded just as swiftly as they crashed in 2020, some investors feel they missed the bus. Oil and gas companies are making a killing this year thanks to higher oil prices. The oil industry is highly competitive, and when oil prices rise, it's not unusual for some upstream oil and gas companies to aggressively scale up capacity and production to make the most of strong end markets.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have rightly been the talk of Wall Street. Precipitously declining interest rates and abundant access to cheap capital have allowed fast-paced companies to innovate, hire, and even acquire other businesses. If you're looking for a trio of growth stocks that could fatten your portfolio in September and well beyond, these companies could be your answer.

  • Forget stimulus — these companies offer income checks growing as fast as 50%

    Investors might want to cash in on these dividend-growers today.

  • ChargePoint Stock Is Soaring Because Things Are Getting Good for the EV Industry

    The EV charging company reported its second-quarter earnings Wednesday evening. Management raised its forecast for sales for the year.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. salesforce.com The Trade: sale

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Yale’s Endowment Has Just 2% in U.S. Stocks. Don’t Expect Major Changes Under the New Investment Chief.

    Yale recently named Matthew Mendelsohn, who has worked at the endowment since 2007, to succeed David Swensen as chief investment officer.

  • How Massive COLA Increase Could Actually Eat Into Your Social Security

    When Social Security benefits increase by an estimated 6% next year to keep pace with rampant inflation, the larger payments may come with a significant caveat for some beneficiaries. The historic jump in Social Security’s annual Cost of Living Adjustment … Continue reading → The post How Massive COLA Increase Could Actually Eat Into Your Social Security appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Billionaire investor John Paulson blasts crypto as a worthless bubble, warns SPACs are overvalued, and predicts stubborn inflation in a new interview. Here are the 14 best quotes.

    Paulson, best known for betting against the housing bubble, explained why the price of gold could soar.

  • This Value Stock Is Becoming Too Cheap to Ignore

    Lockheed Martin is a top high-yield dividend stock to buy now.

  • 2 Smart Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Growth stocks are not for the faint of heart. They are often risky, highly volatile investments, especially over short periods of time. But if you adopt a long-term mindset, those rapidly growing companies could help you make bank.

  • The U.S. Electricity Grid Is Transforming. This Company Has a Plan To Prosper.

    Electricity infrastructure company Quanta Services is buying renewable power engineering and construction firm Blattner for $2.7 billion.

  • Robinhood investors are propping up this stock market, says JPMorgan

    Our call of the day from JPMorgan, says aggress offers up a fresh view on the chances of a correction for stocks