Should You Buy Sunfonda Group Holdings Limited (HKG:1771) For Its Dividend?

A sizeable part of portfolio returns can be produced by dividend stocks due to their contribution to compounding returns in the long run. Sunfonda Group Holdings Limited (HKG:1771) has recently paid dividends to shareholders, and currently yields 9.1%. Does Sunfonda Group Holdings tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

5 checks you should do on a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is their annual yield among the top 25% of dividend payers?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

How well does Sunfonda Group Holdings fit our criteria?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 27%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. Unfortunately, it is really too early to view Sunfonda Group Holdings as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 4 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

In terms of its peers, Sunfonda Group Holdings has a yield of 9.1%, which is high for Specialty Retail stocks.

Next Steps:

Whilst there are few things you may like about Sunfonda Group Holdings from a dividend stock perspective, the truth is that overall it probably is not the best choice for a dividend investor. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. I’ve put together three pertinent factors you should further examine:

