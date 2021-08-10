A Bistro Table Will Make the Most of Small Spaces
All the best tables for two designed to maximize spaces for few
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest
All the best tables for two designed to maximize spaces for few
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest
Police claimed they had to break window to retrieve pet named Chapo
Use this code at checkout for extra savings.
As CBS News' Omar Villafranca reports, the U.S. is now averaging more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases daily. The former head of the FDA warns that numbers could become higher as the new school year kicks off. Dr. Shad Marvasti, a family medicine physician and associate professor at the University of Arizona College of Medicine Phoenix, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with more.
Tapped by the likes of Rimowa, Sanam, Laylee, and Safura Salek make bold ideas a family affair
An 11-month-old is recovering after she was moved to another hospital in the state
Broomcraft is currently sweeping households across the nation
Brazil's military staged an unusual convoy of troops and armored vehicles through the capital on Tuesday — an event announced only a day before and that coincided with a scheduled vote in Congress on one of President Jair Bolsonaro's key proposals. Scores of vehicles and hundreds of soldiers paraded past the presidential palace as Bolsonaro looked on, then continued past the congressional building and Defense Ministry. The navy issued a statement saying the convoy had been planned long before the congressional vote.
President Joe Biden is having a quiet week, but the decline in his popularity may be problematic for Democrats if it proves to be more than a summer slump.
Roberta Kaplan resigned Monday as chair of Time’s Up, an organization established to fight workplace sexual misconduct, after an investigation found she was involved in New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's effort to discredit a woman who accused him of sexual harassment, according to the New York Times.Why it matters: The report from investigators appointed by the New York attorney general found that Kaplan reviewed a draft of a letter that "denied the legitimacy of [ex-Cuomo aide Lindsey] Boylan's alle
The U.S. Senate has set a Tuesday vote on passage of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that is one of President Joe Biden's top priorities, and then will immediately begin to debate a more far-reaching $3.5 trillion bill. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced late on Monday that a week-long debate on the bipartisan bill will conclude at 11 a.m. ET (1500 GMT) Tuesday when a vote is held on passage, which is expected. The Senate is then expected to vote to begin debate of the larger bill https://www.reuters.com/world/us/paid-leave-clean-energy-preschool-democrats-35-trln-plan-2021-08-09 - a budget blueprint that is a key goal for progressive Democrats.
The top Senate Republican pledged Monday to oppose a massive spending package Democrats plan to greenlight in a budget vote this week.
The UK tried to form a military coalition with Nato forces to keep troops in Afghanistan after the US announced it was withdrawing, Ben Wallace has revealed.
Would you take a swig of water from your faucet if it originally came from the sewer?
A Canadian entrepreneur who was charged with spying after his government arrested an executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei faces a possible verdict Wednesday as Beijing steps up pressure on Canada ahead of a court ruling on whether to hand over the executive to face U.S. criminal charges. Michael Spavor and another Canadian were detained in China in what critics labeled “hostage politics” after the executive’s 2018 arrest in connection with possible violations of trade sanctions on Iran.
Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democrats are singularly focused on Californians casting a "no" vote on the first part of the recall ballot. That may leave some voters unaware they can also choose a replacement in the event Newsom loses.
Erin Kestenbaum used the Swedish Ikea system for a more budget-friendly version of a Vogue-worthy custom closet by designer Jenny Wolf.
The grand hotel was outfitted by design doyenne Dorothy Draper. Seven decades later, her protégé, Carleton Varney, talks about its design influence.
You’ve just moved into a new place. After months of scrolling Pinterest inspo , you’ve got your...
Take your hosting skills to the level with beautiful folds that are easier to re-create than you'd think.
Alexandra Willkie Pasanen tapped Story Street Studio for a fresh nursery, which she filled with items from her new company.