A Bistro Table Will Make the Most of Small Spaces

The U.S. Senate has set a Tuesday vote on passage of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that is one of President Joe Biden's top priorities, and then will immediately begin to debate a more far-reaching $3.5 trillion bill. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced late on Monday that a week-long debate on the bipartisan bill will conclude at 11 a.m. ET (1500 GMT) Tuesday when a vote is held on passage, which is expected. The Senate is then expected to vote to begin debate of the larger bill https://www.reuters.com/world/us/paid-leave-clean-energy-preschool-democrats-35-trln-plan-2021-08-09 - a budget blueprint that is a key goal for progressive Democrats.