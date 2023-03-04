Should You Buy TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase TEGNA's shares before the 9th of March in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 3rd of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.095 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.38 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that TEGNA has a trailing yield of 2.2% on the current share price of $17.04. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

See our latest analysis for TEGNA

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. TEGNA has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 13% of its income after tax. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Luckily it paid out just 11% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that TEGNA's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see TEGNA earnings per share are up 6.3% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share have been increasing steadily and management is reinvesting almost all of the profits back into the business. This is an attractive combination, because when profits are reinvested effectively, growth can compound, with corresponding benefits for earnings and dividends in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. TEGNA's dividend payments per share have declined at 7.2% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

The Bottom Line

Is TEGNA worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and TEGNA is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and TEGNA is halfway there. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for TEGNA that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Energy Stocks Look Golden,’ Says Kevin O’Leary; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Everybody knows now, the energy sector was the place to be last year as the segment was an outlier and one of the few to sidestep 2022’s market carnage. Fueled by rising energy prices amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, overall, energy stocks significantly beat the market. For those mourning a missed opportunity, ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary thinks opportunities in the segment are still abundant. “I love energy. Everybody hates energy… Go where people hate it. Energy is the driving pivot.” O

  • Why Billionaire Bill Ackman's Top Stock Is a No-Brainer to Buy and Hold

    Bill Ackman started Pershing Square Capital Management in 2004. Since then, he's become famous as an activist investor. He's also become very wealthy. Ackman's net worth is estimated to be around $3.5 billion.

  • Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi banned from Indian stock market

    India's market regulator says they were involved in share price manipulation.

  • These Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under 6 Years

    To double in six years requires a compound annual growth rate of 12.3%. While outright growth can achieve this, dividends from more mature companies can also play a crucial role in achieving this level of outperformance. Its cutting-edge processes with 3nm (nanometer) and 5nm chips have given it a key technological edge over many other chipmakers, which has helped power the stock to massive growth.

  • Billionaire David Einhorn warns interest rates will peak at higher level than expected; Here are 2 stocks he’s using to fight the Fed

    For much of the last two years, economists and investors have kept a close eye on inflation, and more recently, on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy. That fast growing price increases, and the Fed’s switch to monetary tightening and higher interest rates, sparked fears of recession. But, in recent months, the pace of inflation has slowed down, and the Fed has moved back to its usual 25-basis point rate moves. Markets have breathed a collective sigh of relief But billionaire investor Dav

  • Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Bought More Stock

    Intel stock has continued to languish year to date, and CEO Pat Gelsinger bought more shares of the chip maker on the open market.

  • Home Depot, Lowe's under pressure as housing recovery, lumber prices muddy outlook

    Home improvement retailers are feeling pressure from investors as questions arise about the housing market.

  • This Growth Stock Could 10x in 10 Years

    In his most recent letter to shareholders, Warren Buffett explained that his extraordinary success as a money manager amounted to just a few good decisions that bore fruit over time. Keeping those nuggets in mind, one stock I could see 10x-ing in 10 years is Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE). Sales increased 69% year over year in the 2022 fourth quarter, closing out a year of robust growth.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    It takes time for growth stocks to reach their full potential. Investors with a long time horizon shouldn't be concerned about short-term fluctuations. Let's find out why these are the ideal "buy and hold" investments now.

  • Prediction: These 3 S&P 500 Stocks Will at Least Double in 7 Years

    This punchline comes to mind when I look at the S&P 500. Which stocks in the S&P 500 will work the most for investors throughout this decade? When asked about Amazon, the first thoughts of many individuals would probably be about the company's online shopping platform or its Prime Video streaming service.

  • Build Your Wealth by Buying and Holding These 2 Dividend Stocks for at Least 20 Years

    When your time horizon for investing is as long as Warren Buffett's, your universe of investable stocks for wealth building is larger than that of most investors. Rather than looking for short-term growth or a great dividend yield today with questionable dividend sustainability in the future, finding businesses that'll keep delivering tortoise-paced returns for 20 years or more ensures that you'll have an abundance of time for your initial investment to steadily compound in value, making you richer in the process. Most stocks don't have the history of consistent performance to justify such a long-term investment, unfortunately.

  • $300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement

    With a range of risk-reward ratios, these stocks could help investors of various age groups reach the $1 million mark over time.

  • An India-born fund manager is behind Adani's first major stake sale since the Hindenburg rout

    Beleaguered Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is trying everything to win back investors’ confidence after a massive stock rout eroded over $140 billion of his group’s market value in a month. The efforts through road shows and negotiations seem to have paid off as the conglomerate has now reportedly managed to sell stakes in its firms to GQG Partners for $1.9 billion.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Nvidia in 1999, Here's the Shocking Amount You Would Have Now

    It's the year that shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) traded publicly for the first time. Nvidia was founded in 1993 by a trio that includes Jensen Huang, the company's president and CEO from the start. With the onset of personal computing, the team set out to deliver 3D graphics to the gaming and multimedia world, and it delivered its first graphics chip in 1995.

  • The Trade Desk Is Giving $700 Million Back to Shareholders -- Here's Why It Matters

    Its stock-based compensation is far more under control than the headline numbers might lead you to believe.

  • 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income

    The traditional ways to plan for your retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses post-employment. But what if there was another option that could provide a steady, reliable source of income in your nest egg years?

  • 3 Hot Tech Stocks Investors Can Buy Now at Better Valuations

    Although times are tough in the tech sector, things have clearly turned around

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is a Trending Stock

    Devon Energy (DVN) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.7% move from the prior day.

  • Stocks gain as Fed official backs quarter-point hike

    STORY: When the Fed speaks, the market listens. And on Thursday, Wall Street liked what it heard.Credit this man: Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic, who sparked a relief rally in stocks when he said he preferred a “slow and steady” approach by the Fed to taming inflation.That sent Wall Street’s main indexes, which had started the day slow, ending in positive territory. The Dow gained one percent, and the S&P and Nasdaq each added roughly three-quarters of a percent.Bostic on Thursday said the Fed should stick with "steady" quarter-point rate increases, arguing that the impact of higher interest rates on the U.S. economy may only begin to "bite" in earnest this spring. Some traders had begun to price in a half-point hike by the Fed at its next meeting this month.Data on Thursday also showed that the number of Americans filing new unemployment claims fell again last week, indicating continued strength in the labor market – something that won’t last, says Heartland Advisors CEO Will Nasgovitz.“It looks as though we’re going to see a deterioration in the job market. S&P 500 earnings is a good leading indicator of job openings – that appears to be rolling over. National Association of Independent Business’ intentions for adding employment has clearly plummeted – that’s usually a leading indicator of unemployment going higher. So perhaps the market’s saying that we’re seeing the last gasp of strength in the employment market and perhaps then the Fed will be relenting down the road.”Monthly payrolls and consumer prices data in the coming days will offer investors more clues on how aggressive the central bank may be.As for individual movers, Salesforce soared 11.5% to notch its biggest one-day percentage gain since August 2020, after the cloud-based software firm forecast first-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates and doubled its share buyback to $20 billion.Tesla fell nearly 6% after Chief Executive Elon Musk and team's four-hour presentation failed to impress investors with few details on its plan to unveil an affordable electric vehicle.And Macy's jumped 11% after the department store chain forecast full-year profit above Wall Street’s estimates.