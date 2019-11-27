When Should You Buy Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)?

Let's talk about the popular Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). The company's shares saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Teradyne’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Teradyne worth?

Great news for investors – Teradyne is still trading at a fairly cheap price. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 22.67x is currently well-below the industry average of 29.51x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that Teradyne’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Teradyne?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 20% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Teradyne. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since TER is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TER for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy TER. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

