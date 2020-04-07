Should You Buy Terex Corporation (TEX)?

We hate to say this but, we told you so. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW and predicted a US recession when the S&P 500 Index was trading at the 3150 level. We also told you to short the market and buy long-term Treasury bonds. Our article also called for a total international travel ban. While we were warning you, President Trump minimized the threat and failed to act promptly. As a result of his inaction, we will now experience a deeper recession (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. With the first-quarter round of 13F filings behind us it is time to take a look at the stocks in which some of the best money managers in the world preferred to invest or sell heading into the first quarter. One of these stocks was Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX).

Is Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) a good investment today? The smart money is getting more optimistic. The number of bullish hedge fund bets rose by 3 recently. Our calculations also showed that TEX isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 41 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 35.3% through March 3rd. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

How are hedge funds trading Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 22 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 16% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards TEX over the last 18 quarters. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) was held by Pzena Investment Management, which reported holding $134.3 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Fisher Asset Management with a $63 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included AQR Capital Management, Citadel Investment Group, and Renaissance Technologies. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Bronson Point Partners allocated the biggest weight to Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX), around 2.39% of its 13F portfolio. Pzena Investment Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.63 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to TEX.