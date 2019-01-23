Should You Buy Tern Properties Company Limited (HKG:277) For Its Dividend?

Dividends play a key role in compounding returns over time and can form a large part of our portfolio return. Historically, Tern Properties Company Limited (HKG:277) has been paying a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 1.3%. Does Tern Properties tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

5 questions to ask before buying a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

Does Tern Properties pass our checks?

The company currently pays out 21% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. Although 277’s per share payments have increased in the past 10 years, it has not been a completely smooth ride. Shareholders would have seen a few years of reduced payments in this time.

In terms of its peers, Tern Properties generates a yield of 1.3%, which is on the low-side for Real Estate stocks.

Next Steps:

Now you know to keep in mind the reason why investors should be careful investing in Tern Properties for the dividend. On the other hand, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still be offering some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. Below, I’ve compiled three essential factors you should further research:

Historical Performance: What has 277’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Tern Properties’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

