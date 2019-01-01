Should You Buy Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) For Its Dividend?

A large part of investment returns can be generated by dividend-paying stock given their role in compounding returns over time. Historically, Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has paid a dividend to shareholders. It currently yields 3.0%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Thor Industries in more detail.

5 checks you should do on a dividend stock

Whenever I am looking at a potential dividend stock investment, I always check these five metrics:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

Does Thor Industries pass our checks?

Thor Industries has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 25%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting lower payout ratio of 19% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of 3.1%. However, EPS should increase to $7.12, meaning that the lower payout ratio does not necessarily implicate a lower dividend payment.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. Whilst its per-share payments have increased during the past 10 years, there has been some hiccups. Investors have seen reductions in the dividend per share in the past, although, it has picked up again.

Compared to its peers, Thor Industries has a yield of 3.0%, which is on the low-side for Auto stocks.

Next Steps:

With these dividend metrics in mind, I definitely rank Thor Industries as a strong income stock, and is worth further research for anyone who considers dividends an important part of their portfolio strategy. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. I’ve put together three key aspects you should further research:

