Buy This Toyota HiAce Fire Truck for All Your Relatively Small Fires

Photo credit: Bring A Trailer

When it comes to import-ready utility vans and trucks, nothing beats the Toyota HiAce for versatility. You can get a HiAce in all manner of passenger van forms, sure, but the most interesting variants were used as pick-up trucks, ambulances, taxis, and fire trucks.

Photo credit: Bring A Trailer

This HiAce double cab was an example from that last group, brought over on a 25-year exemption in 2019 and kept in the U.S. as a novelty truck since. Thanks to its life fighting fires, it boasts a siren, a PA system, a jump seat, and a pair of spotlights. Equipment racks still have room to mount extinguishers, while a newly-installed receiver hitch adds substantial utility for more traditional light truck needs.

The truck is relatively small to begin with, so it is a rarity among U.S.-based fire trucks in that it is powered by a 1.8-liter inline four. That is mounted to a manual transmission, so you can rev match your downshifts as you carry a crew to deal with a towering inferno.

Photo credit: Bring A Trailer

Although its fire fighting days are long since behind it, a double cab HiAce truck of any form brings serious utility and one still equipped for this line of work piles on even more charm than the average HiAce truck. If you're looking for a delightful truck with a unique history, or if you need to fight relatively small fires, this HiAce double cab is listed on Bring A Trailer with a current high bid of $15,000.

You Might Also Like