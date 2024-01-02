When to buy travel insurance and what to know before you purchase a policy

Extreme weather knocked out travel in the west and created a domino effect as the system rolled east after Christmas. Flight cancellations and delays wreaked havoc on holiday travel plans for thousands. Experts at Insure My Trip predict a flood of travel insurance claims in January. Most of them will likely relate to trip cancellations and delays. Airlines must reimburse passengers for lost luggage and cancellations but not necessarily delays. Travel insurance agent Kathy Kimmel recommends coverage for delays that can cost passengers large expenses.

View comments