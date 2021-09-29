Should I Buy TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)?

Abigail Fisher
·5 min read

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 873 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in these filings, which are based on their June 30th holdings, data that is available nowhere else. Should you consider TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) for your portfolio? We'll look to this invaluable collective wisdom for the answer.

Is TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) a marvelous investment now? The best stock pickers were getting more optimistic. The number of long hedge fund bets went up by 4 recently. TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. The all time high for this statistic is 12. Our calculations also showed that TCBK isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings).

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 79 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Matthew Lindenbaum Basswood Capital
Matthew Lindenbaum Basswood Capital

Matthew Lindenbaum of Basswood Capital

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. Now we're going to take a gander at the fresh hedge fund action regarding TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Do Hedge Funds Think TCBK Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 67% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 11 hedge funds with a bullish position in TCBK a year ago. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK), which was worth $14.6 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Basswood Capital which amassed $5.9 million worth of shares. Millennium Management, Citadel Investment Group, and Two Sigma Advisors were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Basswood Capital allocated the biggest weight to TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK), around 0.25% of its 13F portfolio. Winton Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.03 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to TCBK.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, some big names were leading the bulls' herd. Millennium Management, managed by Israel Englander, created the most outsized position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK). Millennium Management had $5.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Michael Gelband's ExodusPoint Capital also made a $0.9 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The only other fund with a brand new TCBK position is Donald Sussman's Paloma Partners.

Let's go over hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) but similarly valued. These stocks are Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR), Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA), SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV), Corecivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW), Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI), and LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT). This group of stocks' market caps are closest to TCBK's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position ZUMZ,18,61156,-2 USCR,19,144291,13 ENVA,22,252218,1 SILV,14,121376,4 CXW,13,97190,-5 CUBI,17,79514,2 LMAT,10,13097,0 Average,16.1,109835,1.9 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16.1 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $110 million. That figure was $37 million in TCBK's case. Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) is even less popular than LMAT. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for TCBK is 34. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 25.7% in 2021 through September 27th but managed to beat the market by 6.2 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on TCBK, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 4.1% since the end of June (through September 27th) and outperformed the market as well.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Trico Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    There's one really easy way to improve your investing returns -- lengthen your holding period for the stocks of great businesses. Warren Buffett has long maintained that his "favorite holding period is forever." Of course, even Buffett sells some of his stocks occasionally.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest added to two of her newer positions, and it added to a third stake of a stock that has shed nearly half of its peak value.

  • 1 No-Brainer Stock With 97% Upside, According to Wall Street

    During an age where we can browse the internet on our refrigerators, semiconductors have become the single most important manufacturing component in a growing number of industries. The supply constraints have caused prices to rise materially, and major automakers expect that to continue well into 2022. The semiconductor shortage spells opportunity for semiconductor-service powerhouse Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU), which is already delivering soaring growth.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Jefferies Says ‘Buy’

    After a full year of market gains, markets are getting a bit nervous. Inflation is up, US job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed by record amount, and the pile-up of container ships on the West Coast is a continuing reminder that supply chains have not yet recovered from the pandemic disruptions. Taking the measure of current conditions, Jefferies’ global equity strategist Sean Darby lays out the worst case scenario: “…if breakeven inflation expectations were to fall, narrowing real

  • Nigeria to become first country in Africa to launch CBDC

    The Central Bank of Nigeria’s eNaira website has gone live ahead of schedule. And, in the 24 hours following the launch, it received more than a million hits.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • This Growth Stock Could Produce 10X Returns

    Over the next month, would you rather receive $10,000 each day, or have $0.01 that doubles on a daily basis? In the first scenario, you end up with $300,000 -- that sounds pretty good. But if you start with $0.

  • Permian roundup: ConocoPhillips reportedly offering acreage for $500M

    When ConocoPhillips announced its plan to buy Shell's Permian business for $9.5 billion, the company said it would sell off $4 billion-$5 billion of other assets in the next two years. Here's the latest on that process plus more news from the Permian Basin.

  • General Electric (GE) Wins $28.7M Deal From EWA, Launches Product

    General Electric (GE) secures a deal from EWA to provide its Grid Software for the modernization of electricity and water networks in Bahrain. The company launches Definium Tempo.

  • Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

    Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, would be a buyer of mega cap tech on pullbacks because he expects most of the FAANG stocks to lead the way in terms of next generation technology, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck." Breyer told CNBC he has been buying Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the last two years during pullbacks. "For the last two years, when the mega-cap tech stocks sold off significantly, I'm a

  • 3 Vanguard ETFs I'm Buying if the Stock Market Crashes

    Nobody knows whether the market will crash. But if it does, I'm stocking up on these investments.

  • Exclusive-Afghan central bank drained dollar stockpile before Kabul fell - document

    The Afghan central bank ran down most of its U.S. dollar cash reserves in the weeks before the Taliban took control of the country, according to an assessment prepared for Afghanistan's international donors, exacerbating the current economic crisis. The confidential, two-page brief, written early this month by senior international economic officials for institutions including the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, said the country's severe cash shortage began before the Taliban took control of Kabul. It criticised how the central bank's former leadership handled the crisis in the months before the Taliban's conquest, including decisions to auction unusually large amounts of U.S. dollars and move money from Kabul to provincial branches.

  • Oil nears 3-year high: Grab Exxon, 2 more energy stocks with big dividend yields

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.

  • This Stock Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the coming decade, artificial intelligence (AI) will transform many industries, boosting productivity and efficiency. More importantly, Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) looks like a smart way to cash in on that trend. Powered by a unique business model and a strong growth strategy, Lemonade is disrupting the multi-trillion dollar insurance industry.

  • Dollar Tree, known for its $1 deals, is raising prices to cope with rising shipping costs and inflation

    CEO Michael Witynski suggested Tuesday that some prices could rise $1.25 or $1.50 in certain Dollar Tree stores, without giving more details.

  • Got $3,000? 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Load Up on Right Now

    It's a good idea to keep your stock portfolio diversified. For example, you might own some solid dividend-paying blue-chip companies and some faster-growing companies that don't offer dividend payouts. You would do well to spread your dollars across a variety of industries, as well, and perhaps include some investments in real estate (via real estate investment trusts (REITs) and foreign companies.

  • Analysts are Raising Price Targets of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are raising price targets of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts are Raising Price Targets of These 5 Stocks. Last week, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell told reporters in New York that the US economy was […]

  • What Vanguard’s price cuts mean for everyday investors

    Vanguard Group announced significant price cuts for its fleet of target-date retirement funds this week. Currently, investors can own a Vanguard target fund for the seemingly low cost of 0.12% to 0.15% a year, equal to $12 to $15 for every $10,000 invested. It might not seem like much, but the price cuts will deliver an aggregate savings of $190 million to investors in 2022, says Vanguard.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Albert Einstein is widely credited for calling compound interest the most powerful force in the universe, and it's easy to see why. Building on that idea, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick tech stocks that could grow threefold over the next five years. Keep reading to see why CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) made the list.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped 4.3% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday -- and sure, most stocks on the stock market are down today. As Game Rant reports, "While graphics cards have become near impossible to acquire during the pandemic" (depriving Nvidia of revenue and profits it might otherwise have earned were it able to satisfy all the demand that is out there), its rival Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) "has largely kept its cutting-edge CPUs in supply." If that's the case, and if it's a trend that continues, then there would appear to be a chance that Intel will gain back market share that it might have lost to Nvidia during the pandemic.