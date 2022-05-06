When Should You Buy Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN)?

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the TSX over the last few months, increasing to CA$21.32 at one point, and dropping to the lows of CA$17.02. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Tricon Residential's current trading price of CA$17.02 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Tricon Residential’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Tricon Residential still cheap?

Great news for investors – Tricon Residential is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is CA$22.03, but it is currently trading at CA$17.02 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Tricon Residential’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Tricon Residential generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Tricon Residential, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although TCN is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to TCN, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TCN for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Tricon Residential at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 7 warning signs for Tricon Residential (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

