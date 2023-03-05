When Should You Buy Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)?

Let's talk about the popular Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). The company's shares saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Ulta Beauty’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

View our latest analysis for Ulta Beauty

What's The Opportunity In Ulta Beauty?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 20%, trading at US$522 compared to my intrinsic value of $433.70. This means that the opportunity to buy Ulta Beauty at a good price has disappeared! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Ulta Beauty’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Ulta Beauty?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 8.9% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Ulta Beauty, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in ULTA’s future outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe ULTA should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ULTA for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

It can be quite valuable to consider what analysts expect for Ulta Beauty from their most recent forecasts. Luckily, you can check out what analysts are forecasting by clicking here.

If you are no longer interested in Ulta Beauty, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here