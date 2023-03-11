When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)?

Let's talk about the popular Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$218 and falling to the lows of US$191. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Union Pacific's current trading price of US$196 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Union Pacific’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Union Pacific

What's The Opportunity In Union Pacific?

Union Pacific appears to be overvalued by 23% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$196 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $159.89. This means that the opportunity to buy Union Pacific at a good price has disappeared! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Union Pacific’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Union Pacific look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 14% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Union Pacific. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in UNP’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe UNP should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on UNP for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for UNP, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Union Pacific you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Union Pacific, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here