When Should You Buy Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS)?

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Unisys’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Unisys?

According to my valuation model, Unisys seems to be fairly priced at around 10% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Unisys today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $9.87, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Furthermore, Unisys’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will Unisys generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, Unisys' earnings are expected to increase by 90%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? UIS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on UIS, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Unisys, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Unisys and we think they deserve your attention.

