Should You Buy UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Before It’s Too Late?

Bretton Fund recently released its Q4 2020 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The fund posted a return of 11.52% for the quarter, underperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 12.15% in the same quarter. You should check out Brown Capital Management's top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of 2021.

In the Q4 2020 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) is one of them. UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) is a leading US health insurer offering a variety of plans and services to group and individual customers nationwide. In the last three months, UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stock gained 1.0% and on March 5th it had a closing price of $347.10. Here is what the fund said:

"There may be no better example of the strangeness of our healthcare system than the performance of the largest health insurer in the middle of a pandemic that has killed 400,000 Americans. UnitedHealth’s earnings increased 12%, from $15.11/share to $16.88/share, as foregone medical care more than outweighed the costs of coronavirus treatment. Meanwhile, after a year that began with the two major political parties offering vastly different views of the healthcare landscape, from eliminating private health insurance to eliminating Medicaid, we elected a divided government with other priorities and a general tendency to make only marginal changes to the existing ecosystem. UnitedHealth returned 27.1% during our partial year of ownership, and we expect it to have a strong 2021 as employers resume hiring and Medicare Advantage continues to grow in popularity."

Pixabay/Public Domain

In Q3 2020, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stock decreased by about 7% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers don't believe in UnitedHealth's growth potential. Our calculations showed that UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) isn't ranked among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

