When Should You Buy Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Valvoline’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

See our latest analysis for Valvoline

Is Valvoline Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Valvoline’s ratio of 53.29x is above its peer average of 14.04x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Chemicals industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Valvoline’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Valvoline generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Valvoline. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? VVV’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe VVV should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on VVV for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for VVV, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Valvoline as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Be aware that Valvoline is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is potentially serious...

If you are no longer interested in Valvoline, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • The Winklevoss twins are in a big mess—and it has to do with crypto

    “The idea in your head that you can quietly hide in your ivory tower and that this will all just magically go away, or that this is someone else’s problem, is pure fantasy,” Cameron Winklevoss wrote to former friend Barry Silbert.

  • 2 Super Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist No Matter What the Market Does This Year

    These two businesses are on the up-and-up, so investors should ignore the broader stock market's gyrations.

  • Down 25%, This Surefire Passive-Income Powerhouse Is a No-Brainer Buy for 2023

    A useful metric for determining the efficiency of a business relevant to its peers is the return on capital employed (ROCE). Union Pacific's ROCE of 17.8% is near a 10-year high, and it's the highest of its peer group. Considering Union Pacific invested over $35 billion in improvements over the past decade, the high ROCE shows that those investments are paying off.

  • It’s time to buy I-bonds again. Here are 3 ways to maximize your $10,000 inflation-fighting investment.

    The current rate is good, but if you hold off until just before the next change, it could be even better.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks Down 79% and 80% to Buy Now

    Red-hot inflation threw a wrench into the gears of the global economy last year, causing the S&P 500 to nosedive into a bear market. For instance, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) saw their share prices plunge 79% and 80%, respectively, from all-time highs and both stocks currently trade at sizable discounts to their historical valuations. Shopify makes omnichannel commerce easy.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Seeks to Keep Grasp on $450M in Robinhood Shares

    The FTX founder and former CEO says he needs the money to pay his legal fees, despite rival claims by the company and by crypto lender BlockFi.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Are Once-in-a-Decade Buys in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    The Nasdaq Composite nosedived into a bear market last year, dragged down by high inflation, rising interest rates, and recession fears. Throughout that drawdown, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) have seen their share prices plunge 73% and 30%, respectively. Last year was tough for Tesla.

  • Could The Market Be Wrong About Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

    Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) has had a rough three months with its share price down 18%. However, stock prices are usually...

  • Amazon Is Nearly Doubling Its Layoffs. Here's What It Means for Investors.

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is tightening its belt once again. After announcing plans to lay off 10,000 corporate employees in November, the company is now cutting payrolls in its white-collar workforce by another 8,000. In the initial announcement back in November, the company said more layoffs would come, but the additional 8,000 seemed to surprise investors, who initially welcomed the news as the stock rose nearly 2% in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

  • Why Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike Stocks Slumped on Thursday

    Within the tech sector, shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are suffering worse than most, falling 3.3%, 3.9%, and 8%, respectively, through 12:05 p.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Jefferies for that -- and Piper Sandler, too. Jefferies started off the new year with a series of downgrades, reversing its buy ratings and lowering Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike to neutral, as ratings-watcher The Fly reports today.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life

    As a dividend investor, it is my job to find the best of these businesses and add to them steadily over time. Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC) is one of the largest after-market auto parts retailers in the world. Aside from the brand power of the NAPA and Alliance Automotive Group brands, Genuine Parts also differentiates itself with a massive inventory of parts and well-informed, helpful staff.

  • Investors clinging to the S&P 500 aren't safe and should get out of crowded trades and into other areas like small caps, Bank of America's top stock strategist says

    "Trouble is, if everybody is in the S&P 500, and they're all selling at the same time, the S&P isn't really that safe," BofA's Savita Subramanian said.

  • Former WWE chief Vince McMahon plans return as executive chairman

    Shares of the entertainment firm rose about 11% in trading after the bell. McMahon said that he expects to assume the role of executive chairman at WWE, to involve himself in the company's media rights negotiation process and review of strategic alternatives. McMahon, who has majority voting power in the company, has informed WWE that he is electing himself and two former co-presidents and directors Michelle Wilson and George Barrios to the board.

  • 'Big Short' Investor Burry Attacks Software Giant Salesforce

    The software giant Salesforce's recent revamp confirms the struggles in Silicon Valley and tech more broadly are widespread. The details: Salesforce will close some offices and eliminate around 10% of its estimated 56,600 employees as it looks to reduce operating costs, widen operating margins and "continue advancing the company's ongoing commitment to profitable growth." Salesforce said the job cuts, as well as the broader restructuring plans, will cost between $1.4 billion and $2.1 billion, with a hit of around $1 billion expected in its fiscal fourth quarter.

  • 15 Best Sin Stocks To Buy in 2023

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 best sin stocks to buy in 2023. If you want to skip our introduction about the industry, then go directly to 5 Best Sin Stocks To Buy in 2023. Stocks of companies that are involved in businesses like gambling, tobacco production, adult entertainment, alcoholic […]

  • ‘Am I crazy?’ I’ve paid my fiancée rent for 9 years and spent $10,000 improving her home. She’s also listed on my health insurance. What should I do?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I have a situation that is causing a lot of issues in my relationship. We have been dating for 17 years, have lived together for close to nine years and have been engaged for six.

  • 4 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    The stock market has thrown out a number of stocks with great cash flows and dividends in 2022, and investors who scoop them up can now generate cash flow for years to come. In the video below, Travis Hoium and Jon Quast discuss their favorites for this year.

  • Tesla stock plummeted 12% in a single day. Here's why

    Shares of Tesla plummeted 12% on Tuesday, wiping nearly $50 billion from the company's value and eliciting scrutiny of CEO Elon Musk as he appears tofocus on Twitter. Since Musk acquired Twitter in late October, Tesla stock has fallen by half. Since last January, when Musk began investing in Twitter, the company has lost nearly three-quarters of its value.

  • 'Everything is going down': A hedge fund manager who returned 163% in 2022 says stock-market pain is only beginning

    He got way ahead of the Fed's rate hikes and was rewarded with 163% returns last year that defied a brutal market.

  • China’s Ambitions for Dedollarization Take Another Step Forward

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s latest efforts to broaden interest in its onshore currency market show a firm commitment to bolstering the yuan’s global appeal as Beijing works on its approach to chip away at the US dollar’s hegemony.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernUkraine Latest: Kyiv Skeptical on Putin’s Brief Cease-Fire OfferWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Sp