When Should You Buy Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL)?

While Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the AIM. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Van Elle Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Van Elle Holdings Worth?

The stock is currently trading at UK£0.45 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 24% compared to my intrinsic value of £0.36. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. In addition to this, it seems like Van Elle Holdings’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Van Elle Holdings?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Van Elle Holdings' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? VANL’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe VANL should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on VANL for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for VANL, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Van Elle Holdings, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Van Elle Holdings you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Van Elle Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

